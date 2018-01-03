 Good year for arts, culture, but… – New Telegraph Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Good year for arts, culture, but… – New Telegraph Newspaper

Good year for arts, culture, but…
Despite the economic challenges as a result of recession which began last year ended early this year, according to experts, the arts and culture sector in Nigeria fared well with series of activities, notably live theatre, especially musicals

