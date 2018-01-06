Goodluck Jonathan Life Patron of Miyetti Allah? – Lauretta Onochie

The Personal Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie has asked that ‘should we now say Goodluck Jonathan was behind the incessant attacks which predated Buhari’s government? Since according to her he is a Life Patron of Miyetti Allah.

Lauretta Onochie on her Twitter handle Saturday presented a certificate indicating that former President Goodluck Jonathan is Life Patron of Miyetti Allah.

She said: “True, Miyetti Allah denied crimes, but Lo and behold who is its real Life Patron? It’s Reno Omokri’s erstwhile boss, Goodluck Jonathan. So should we now say Jonathan was behind the incessant & condemnable attacks which predated Pres. @MBuhari’s Administration?”- @AliyuAbdullahA

The post Goodluck Jonathan Life Patron of Miyetti Allah? – Lauretta Onochie appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

