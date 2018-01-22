#GoodnesstoGreatness: From MNet Comedy Series to Life 101, Kester Oshioreame shares his Career Aspirations

Have an eye to recognize opportunities- Kester Oshioreame Kester Oshioreame is a trained actor. He studied Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt. He was part of the cast for the Malta Guinness Life 101 Series. In this edition of our ‘Goodness to Greatness’ series, Kester talks about the validation Malta Guinness gave him […]

The post #GoodnesstoGreatness: From MNet Comedy Series to Life 101, Kester Oshioreame shares his Career Aspirations appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

