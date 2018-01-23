Goody Ezeemo Arrested His Deputy For Decamping To APGA

The deputy governorship candidate of PPA and running mate to Chief Goody Ezeemo in the November 18, governorship race, Hon Nkwoka Stanley Atinga has been arrested and is with the state CID Awka.

The State CID is following up on an appeal to by Ezeemo who was the candidate of the PPA in the last governorship election.

It was gathered that Ezeemo is requesting for the Siena transport that was given to Goody Ezeemo during their campaign.

The source disclosed that PPA gathered around 200 million naira during the Party’s Campaign. However, the money realised is still with Ezeemo and has not been accounted for.

The source further disclosed that Hon Nkwoka isn’t the only one from PPA experiencing this situation from their candidate.

Huge numbers of the gathering administrators were additionally captured and compelled to restore the 1,000 naira given to them to campaign for votes at the day of the election.

This has caused numerous emergency in PPA and in the partners meeting held at an undisclosed area at Awka, the pioneers and all the LGA executives in PPA passed a determination to oust Chief Ezeemo from the gathering.

He decamped to APGA not long ago, denouncing Ezeemo to have ran their battle like a private concern regardless of their individual commitments.

He is still at the State CID Awka, Anambra State and we bid to the specialists to be reasonable and just in managing the issue.

