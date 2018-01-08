Google Pay allows mobile users to make payments online or in-store

Making payments is about to get a whole lot easier for Android users. This morning, Google announced it will integrate all of its payment solutions into one service called Google Pay.

The post Google Pay allows mobile users to make payments online or in-store appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

