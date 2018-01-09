GoPro says it’s not actively looking for a buyer, amid rumors and restructuring
GoPro announced the latest roud of layoffs bringing the total to over 700, but the company isn’t up for sale despite rumors. GoPro says it would consider an offer, but it isn’t actively looking for one.
GoPro says it's not actively looking for a buyer, amid rumors and restructuring
