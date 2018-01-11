Gordon Stevens Has Reinvented Himself – Please Enjoy [Video]

Guys, remember Gordon Stevens?

We had quite a bit of fun back in the day, following Gordon on Instagram and marvelling at all the BOOMs and IN THE ZONEs.

The last time we featured Gordon was way back in June of 2016, when he popped past for a radio interview.

In fact he even managed to make his way into the Proteas changing room, some of our star cricketers working his catchphrases into one of their videos.

And then, just like that, the world changed. Trump announced his presidency, the months ticked by and we moved on. We forgot about the muscle man, but then a Throwback Thursday moment piqued our interest.

We’re glad it did, too, because look who’s now busting out the tunes. Here’s the Ed Sheeran cover you never knew you needed:

Sultry.

Jonas Blue cover – don’t mind if we do:

Idols SA, Gordon, give it horns.

OK, he hasn’t completely reinvented himself, because he’s still gunning hard for the Mr South Africa 2018 title by the looks of things:

Good luck out there, Gordon BOOM Stevens, and remember to give life a good howl while you’re in the zone.

