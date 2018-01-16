 GOtv rings in the New Year with one free month on GOtv MAX | Nigeria Today
GOtv rings in the New Year with one free month on GOtv MAX

Posted on Jan 16, 2018

Digital pay television service provider, GOtv, has said it will offer new GOtv customers one free month on its latest family entertainment package, GOtv MAX. Starting Tuesday, 16 January, new customers who purchase the full GOtv kit at N5,900 will automatically be upgraded to GOtv MAX. Additionally, they can earn an extra month when they pay N3,800 for one more month on GOtv MAX, but only if they pay within 7 days of the original purchase.

