Gov. Bello appoints 21 new Perm Sec

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello,has approved the appointment of 21 new permanent secretaries into the state civil service. Bello who also retained three old permanent secretaries said the appointments were made in furtherance of the ongoing reform of the state civil service. This brings to 24 the number of permanent secretaries in the state […]

