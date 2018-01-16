Gov. Gaidam signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law
The governor says the budget will improve education, healthcare, water supply, agriculture and job creation to the citizenry
The post Gov. Gaidam signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!