Gov. Ishaku speaks on arming militia group in Taraba
Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku has denied arming militia group to attack Fulani herdsmen in preparation for open grazing prohibition law. Ishaku, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Hon. Emmanuel Bello, denied allegations of having instructed the massacre of innocent citizens. Ishaku noted that he had on several occasions called […]
Gov. Ishaku speaks on arming militia group in Taraba
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!