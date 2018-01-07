Gov Ortom Declares 3-Day Mourning, Announce Mass Burial For 59 Killed by Herdsmen

Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue State has declared a 3-day mourning period over the killing of 59 people in Benue state by Fulani herdsmen. The government has concluded arrangement to give mass burial to the victims of the attack next Thursday. There would be a memorial service for them by 10am at the IBB […]

