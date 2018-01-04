Gov Udom Emmanuel Re-assures on Akwa Ibom Industrial boom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has reiterated his commitment and determination to make the state an industrial hub in Africa with the emergence of more industries and enabling infrastructure in 2018.

He disclosed this in an address during the 2018 Interdenominational Solemn Assembly held Tuesday, at the Ibom Hall Grounds, Uyo.

The Governor who restated his resolve to pursue his industrialization agenda with more vigour, said a mega sub-station to boost constant power supply, a fertilizer blending plant are among projects to be completed in the state this year.

The Governor who listed some of the achievements of his administration so far, he announced that on or before May this year, Akwa Ibom will be one of the very few states in the country that would be blending fertilizer for use by its farmers.

“While so many states are dribbling and grumbling about lack of payment of salaries for many months, in Akwa Ibom State, we are looking at how many local government areas we have touched in different forms of infrastructural development.

“While others are looking at the federal government that they have built substation, Akwa Ibom remains the only state in Nigeria that runs and maintains a Category Two runway in airport with international standard even in the period of recession.”

Udom asked the federal government to consider the construction of the federal road linking Calabar-Ikot Ekpene to Aba, and also tasked the President to extend a rail line to the state.

“We need a road from Calabar-Ikot Ekpene – Aba to Lagos. We need a railway line running through our coast line”.

Irked by the seemingly lack of Federal presence in the state despite the huge contribution of the state to the national purse, Governor Udom reacted “Today, we are the largest producer of Petroleum. I want to challenge the Ministry of Petroleum… Let them show us one single kiosk of NNPC depot, PPMC depot in the state”.

While predicting that 2018 shall be a year of quantum leap of development for Akwa Ibom State, he said it was not in error that the state was christened the ‘Land of Promise’.

“We are confident that the Lord will stand by Akwa Ibom State today and forever. The theme of this year’s event, ‘And I Will Help Thee’, tells us the story better and clearer of what God has in stock for us.”

He said further that, despite the economic challenges, God has stood by his people, bringing much developments to the state.

Governor Emmanuel called on all Akwa Ibom sons and daughters to come and join hands with him to build the State as envisaged by founding fathers.

He urged them not to allow the fleeting passions of politics or any other ancient animosities create a wedge between themselves, noting that politics will come and go but Akwa Ibom State spirit will continue to flourish and ascend.

In his homily, the founder and president of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Mission, a nondenominational gospel ministry, Rev. (Dr.) Uma Ukpai, in his message, stated that Mr Emmanuel is not a traditional governor, but one sent by God to wipe away the tears and move the state to her promised land after crawling for too long.

He assured the Governor that God is by his side, and said that he has limitless and boundless resources.

“Your love for God shows that there is anointing on you, and that anointing can be translated into many things. I have found that God has raised up people who can support you. For the first time we have a Speaker and Chief Judge who are born-again children of God. If three of you meet and ask God to do anything, He cannot fail to do it.”

Rev. Ukpai charged Gov Emmanuel not to fear any man, and not to doubt God’s ability.

“If you must doubt anything, doubt your own doubt. When God’s presence is with you, nothing is impossible. God will help you to cross the land and lead us to reach our place of destination and place of honour and promotion. Whoever curses Akwa Ibom State shall be cursed by God and whoever blesses the state shall be blessed by God.

Earlier, the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akwa Ibom chapter, Rev. (Dr.) Ndueso Ekwere, in his opening remarks, commended the governor for the joy, Godly pride, intention and consequent declaration to build a special worship centre for God in the State, saying that God is happy with him, and CAN in the State will stand with him in his bid to gladden the heart of God yet in another direction.

Rev. Ndueso, speaking on behalf of the Christian community in the state, thanked Governor Emmanuel for his benevolence so far, and prayed the Lord to prosper his wisdom. “A job well-done needs more job to be done, and one good turn deserves another. The good Lord is by your side, ride on.”

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Sir. Etekamba Umoren, while delivering his vote of thanks, commended the Governor for finding it necessary to convene the solemn assembly to rededicate the state to God.

Highpoints of the event were intercessory prayers for the country Nigeria, men, women, youths, and children of Akwa Ibom State; choir renditions from Government House Divine Voices and CAN Mass Choir.

