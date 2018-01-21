 Gov. Ugwuanyi commissions 103 Battalion Army Barracks road | Nigeria Today
Gov. Ugwuanyi commissions 103 Battalion Army Barracks road

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Sunday commissioned the entrance road constructed in the 103 Battalion Barracks, Nigerian Army, Awkunanaw, Enugu by the Enugu State Government in support of the Military. It would be recalled that the governor when he visited the Barracks in late November last year to assess the road, which was […]

