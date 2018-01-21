Gov. Ugwuanyi commissions 103 Battalion Army Barracks road
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Sunday commissioned the entrance road constructed in the 103 Battalion Barracks, Nigerian Army, Awkunanaw, Enugu by the Enugu State Government in support of the Military. It would be recalled that the governor when he visited the Barracks in late November last year to assess the road, which was […]
Gov. Ugwuanyi commissions 103 Battalion Army Barracks road
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!