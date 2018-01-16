Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to rural development
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reassured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to initiate and sustain laudable programmes and policies that would impact positively on the lives of the masses, especially those residing in the rural and satellite areas. Noting that majority of the state’s civil servants live in the […]
