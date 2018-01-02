Gov Umahi Condemns Rivers Terror Attack

The Chairman of South East Governor’s forum and Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has condemned the New Year killings in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers State, describing it as height of insanity and babarism. Governor Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor described the killing […]

The post Gov Umahi Condemns Rivers Terror Attack appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

