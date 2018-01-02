 Gov Umahi Condemns Rivers Terror Attack | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov Umahi Condemns Rivers Terror Attack

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman of South East Governor’s forum and Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has condemned the New Year killings in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers State, describing it as height of insanity and babarism. Governor Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor described the killing […]

The post Gov Umahi Condemns Rivers Terror Attack appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.