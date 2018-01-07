Gov. Wike reacts to death of notorious kidnapper, Don Wani
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has commended security agencies for the death of Prince Igwedibia, popularly known as Don Wani who is allegedly responsible for the New Year attack in the State. The army confirmed the suspect was killed on Saturday in his hideout in Enugu. Reacting, the Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communication, […]
