Gov. Wike Says Only PDP Can Salvage Nigeria

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers said that Nigeria was in a coma and that only the PDP could salvage the country. The governor made the statement in Port Harcourt when a former Governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Sule Lamido, visited to inform him of his (Lamido) intention to vie for the position of president in 2019. […]

The post Gov. Wike Says Only PDP Can Salvage Nigeria appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

