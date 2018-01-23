Government intensifies efforts to ease scarcity – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Government intensifies efforts to ease scarcity
After two days of severe fuel scarcity and chaotic queues at the filling stations in Lagos and other cities, respite is underway for consumers. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has increased supply of premium motor spirit (PMS …
