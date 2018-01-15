Governor Akeredolu Warns Fulani Herdsmen

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu expressed himself during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day thanksgiving which was held in memory of the fallen heroes at an Anglican Church in Akure. During the service, he warned Fulani Herdsmen that he might end up using force with them if Engagement will not work. He said to avoid the rage of his Government, they should embrace the engagement he offered them.

Akeredolu, who repeated that his Administration’s responsibility regarding the security of lives and properties of the inhabitants in the State, said that the promise he made to the general population amid the initiation of his Administration would keep on remaining consecrated.

The thanksgiving service was held at St. David’s Cathedral Anglican Church, Akure. He said the State Government would not waver to utilize power to checkmate the evil exercises of the herders if engagement falls flat.

He said : “We have been utilizing security offices to draw in the herders to do their business gently, yet when engagement falls flat, we will utilize compel; we will stand up to the herders with all we have.”

He included that his Government would not permit criminal exercises in the State.

The Governor additionally commended individuals from the Armed Forces of Nigeria, particularly the fallen legends, for laying their lives for the solidarity of the nation.

Akeredolu stated: “We need to value our fallen legends since they are the reason we are here. They battled for the solidarity of the nation and they merit our regard and honor.

“We should value them since they have made awesome forfeit for the living. They have done well. They are the general population being sent to the vexed groups in the nation to guarantee peace.”

The Governor likewise commended the Security Forces for guaranteeing the accomplishment of the Amnesty Program in the riverine zone of the state.

Akeredolu utilized the event to peddle bolster for military men and ladies who endured one type of damage or the other in the reason for guarding their homeland.

“We owe them a great deal for their penances; they are genuine protectors.”

