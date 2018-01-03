 Governor Amosun Promises To Improve the Welfare of Ogun Civil Servants | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Amosun Promises To Improve the Welfare of Ogun Civil Servants

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, yesterday  visited some of the Minisitries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), within the state secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. While addressing the civil servants in the state capital, the Governor promised to improve their welfare. During the visit, which happened to be on the first day of work in the year 2018, […]

The post Governor Amosun Promises To Improve the Welfare of Ogun Civil Servants appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.