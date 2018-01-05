Governor El-Rufai reshuffles cabinet

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has effected a reshuffle of the Kaduna State Executive Council. In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, Samuel Aruwan in Kaduna, he said the changes followed the vacancy created following the death of the Commissioner of Education, Professor Jonathan Andrew Nok. According to […]

