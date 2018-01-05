 Governor El-Rufai reshuffles cabinet | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor El-Rufai reshuffles cabinet

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has effected a reshuffle of the Kaduna State Executive Council. In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, Samuel Aruwan in Kaduna, he said the changes followed the vacancy created following the death of the Commissioner of Education, Professor Jonathan Andrew Nok. According to […]

Governor El-Rufai reshuffles cabinet

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.