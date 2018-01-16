Governor Gaidam signs 2018 appropriation bill into law

Yobe Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, on Tuesday signed the N92 billion 2018 appropriation bill into law.

In his speech while signing the bill in Damaturu, Gaidam commended the state House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the document 32 days after its presentation to the lawmakers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budgetary proposals presented by the governor was retained by the assembly.

‘‘The appropriation bill as presented remains the same except for some internal adjustments decreasing allocation for recurrent services and increasing capital programmes.’’

He said the budget would improve education, healthcare, water supply, agriculture and job creation to the citizenry.

The governor assured that Damaturu International Cargo Airport, which is under construction, would be completed soon.

He also said that the state government would intensify its efforts in revenue generation, promotion of transparency and probity.

Gaidam directed the state Governance Policy Reform Committee to come up with budget implementation guidelines for the attainment of the budget’s objectives.

