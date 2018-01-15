Governor Of Rivers State Fires 3 LG Chairmen

Three Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Rivers State have been fired over the weekend by Chief Nyesom Wike the Governor of Rivers State. The reason given for firing them was alleged corruption in that they collected illegal revenues from companies within their areas of jurisdiction. A HERALD correspondent revealed the news was released by Simeon Nwakauda […]

The post Governor Of Rivers State Fires 3 LG Chairmen appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

