Governor Ortom’s letter to me has nothing to do with recent Benue killings — VP Osinbajo
“Any suggestion that the President or the Vice President ignored the state governor’s warning is both absolutely false and certainly misleading.”
The post Governor Ortom’s letter to me has nothing to do with recent Benue killings — VP Osinbajo appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!