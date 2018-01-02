 Governor Rotimi Akeredolu pardons 12 prisoners in Ondo | Nigeria Today
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu pardons 12 prisoners in Ondo

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the pardon of 12 prisoners. The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Monday. Mr. Olowolabi said the gesture was in exercise of the power conferred on the Governor by Paragraph (d) of sub […]

