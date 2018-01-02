Governor Rotimi Akeredolu pardons 12 prisoners in Ondo

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the pardon of 12 prisoners. The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Monday. Mr. Olowolabi said the gesture was in exercise of the power conferred on the Governor by Paragraph (d) of sub […]

The post Governor Rotimi Akeredolu pardons 12 prisoners in Ondo appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

