Governor Umahi orders investigation into death of football fan

Governor David Umahi has ordered an investigation into the alleged death of one Obinna Igwe, a native of Ndufu Echara, Ikwo in Ikwo local government area of the state. Recall that the deceased, Obinna Igwe was shot dead during a football match. The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor […]

