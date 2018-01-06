Governor Umahi orders investigation into death of football fan
Governor David Umahi has ordered an investigation into the alleged death of one Obinna Igwe, a native of Ndufu Echara, Ikwo in Ikwo local government area of the state. Recall that the deceased, Obinna Igwe was shot dead during a football match. The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor […]
Governor Umahi orders investigation into death of football fan
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!