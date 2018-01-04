Governor Wike calls for the establishment of scheme for ex-servicemen – Vanguard
Vanguard
Governor Wike calls for the establishment of scheme for ex-servicemen
PORT-HARCOURT—RIVERS State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike has called for the establishment of a permanent scheme to cater for ex-servicemen and families of deceased ex-servicemen. Army boot. Army. Governor Wike also announced the release of N100 million to …
