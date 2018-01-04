 Governor Wike calls for the establishment of scheme for ex-servicemen – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Wike calls for the establishment of scheme for ex-servicemen – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Governor Wike calls for the establishment of scheme for ex-servicemen
Vanguard
PORT-HARCOURT—RIVERS State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike has called for the establishment of a permanent scheme to cater for ex-servicemen and families of deceased ex-servicemen. Army boot. Army. Governor Wike also announced the release of N100 million to
PDP chair claims losing six persons to Rivers massacreGuardian (blog)
Rivers: PDP, APC In War Of Words Over Omoku MassacreLeadership Newspapers
Amaechi has Mental Problems – WikeBuzz Reporters (press release) (blog)
TODAY.NG
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.