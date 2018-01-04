 Governor Wike calls for the establishment of scheme for ex-servicemen | Nigeria Today
Governor Wike calls for the establishment of scheme for ex-servicemen

PORT-HARCOURT—RIVERS State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike has called for the establishment   of a permanent scheme to cater for ex-servicemen and families of deceased ex-servicemen.

Army boot
Army

Governor Wike also announced the release of N100 million to the Rivers State Command of the Nigerian Legion as Grant for widows of ex-servicemen and their families   to set up businesses.

Speaking during the emblem appeal fund launch for the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day  on yesterday  in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said  support for the ex-servicemen   should not be restricted to the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said: “It is only when  January 15  approaches that ex-servicemen are remembered. I suggest that a permanent scheme be set up to serve the ex-servicemen.  The scheme will serve as an incentive   to serving military   personnel   to put in their best for the country. “

He called on Nigerians to do everything humanly possible to support ex-servicemen and their families.

The governor directed local government areas in the state to also redeem their pledges to the Nigerian Legion.

In an address, the Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Command of the Nigerian Legion, ACG Ogborun Chichi,   said one of the fundamental objectives of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day was to work towards ameliorating the harsh and unfriendly challenges   faced by the ex-servicemen.

He thanked the Rivers State Governor for sustaining the security of the employment of members of the Nigerian Legion at the Rivers State Civil Service Secretariat.

ACG Ogborun Chichi said that the governor’s immeasurable donations, support and care for veterans, widows and dependants   of fallen heroes have helped them to survive the harsh economic climate .

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Mr Kenneth Kobani, urged corporate organisations  to join government   in supporting   the ex-servicemen who sacrificed so much for the unity of the country.

The launching of the emblem witnessed   donations from the state government, top government officials, local government councils   and public spirited individuals.

Highpoint of the occasion was the decoration of the Rivers State Governor by the Sole Administrator of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State Command.   The governor also reciprocated the gesture.

The Sole Administrator of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State Command also decorated top government officials and service commanders.

The post Governor Wike calls for the establishment of scheme for ex-servicemen appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

