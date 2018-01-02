Governor Wike Kisses His Wife Romantically At New Year Banquet (Photos)
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and his wife, Suzette, shared a kiss at the State’s New Year Banquet which held at the Government House Port Harcourt yesterday January 1st. The banquet had in attendance former governor of the state, Peter Odili and his wife Justice Mary, PDP National chairman, Uche Secondus, state government functionaries and […]
