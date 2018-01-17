Governor Wike Sets Up N50M For Baby Whose Parents Were Killed By Don Wanny’s Gang (Photos)
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has set up a trust fund of fifty Million Naira (N50 million) for Miss Purity Anthony whose parents were killed in the Omoku Massacre on January 1st, 2018. Purity Anthony who is less than one year also sustained gunshot injuries on her left thigh during the incident. Governor Wike stated […]
The post Governor Wike Sets Up N50M For Baby Whose Parents Were Killed By Don Wanny’s Gang (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!