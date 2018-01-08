Governor Yari reshuffles cabinet
Zamfara state governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar has effected a cabinet reshuffle. This announcement was made in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi. Some of the Commissioners retain their positions, some swapped positions while others moved to new ministries. Former Water Resources Commissioner, Alhaji Sanda Muhammad Danjari […]
