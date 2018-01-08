 Governor Yari reshuffles cabinet | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Yari reshuffles cabinet

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Zamfara state governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar has effected a cabinet reshuffle. This announcement was made in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi. Some of the Commissioners retain their positions, some swapped positions while others moved to new ministries. Former Water Resources Commissioner, Alhaji Sanda Muhammad Danjari […]

Governor Yari reshuffles cabinet

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.