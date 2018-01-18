Govs Vow To Bring Pepetrators Of Benue Killings To Book

The governors of the 36 states of the Federation Thursday set up a committee to end the incessant farmers / herders clashes in the country. This was disclosed by the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje after the National Economic Council ( NEC) meeting presided over by vice president Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential Villa. The […]

