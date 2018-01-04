Govt seeks to revamp horticulture – NewsDay
Govt seeks to revamp horticulture
NewsDay
LANDS and Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri yesterday met stakeholders in the horticultural sector to discuss ways to revamp the sector's foreign currency earnings, which have been nosediving over the years. BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA/FIDELITY MHLANGA. This …
Shiri mulls three agric policy initiatives
