 Govt ups economic growth projections – The Herald | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Govt ups economic growth projections – The Herald

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Herald

Govt ups economic growth projections
The Herald
Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa is optimistic Zimbabwe will meet its 4,5 percent economic growth projections for 2018, with a possibility of breaching the 6 percent mark. The bullish economic outlook, Minister Chinamasa said
World Bank To Send Assessment Team To ZimbabweIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.