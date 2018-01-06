Grace Mugabe in trouble over ‘fake’ degree
￼Academics at the University of Zimbabwe have petitioned the anti-corruption commission to investigate the “suspicious” way in which former first lady Grace Mugabe was awarded a doctorate four years ago. The academics from the university’s sociology department say they were “shocked” when Grace Mugabe emerged among the doctoral candidates in 2014. “This was a shock […]
