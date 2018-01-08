Grace Mugabe probed over land acquisition, doctorate degree – Gulf Times
Gulf Times
Grace Mugabe probed over land acquisition, doctorate degree
Gulf Times
Deposed Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe is being investigated by the country's anti-graft agency over land she controversially acquired while in power, as well as a doctorate degree the university says she didn't deserve, authorities said on Monday …
