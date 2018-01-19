Grace’s son detained at border post – Chronicle
Chronicle
Grace's son detained at border post
Chronicle
FORMER First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe's son Russell Goreraza was yesterday detained for hours at the Plumtree Border Post before driving into Botswana on transit to South Africa with three luxury vehicles. Sources said customs officials suspected Goreraza …
Russel Goreraza Allowed To Drive Three Posh Cars Out Of Zimbabwe to South Africa After Grace Mugabe Submitted …
