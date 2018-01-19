 Grace’s son detained at border post – Chronicle | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Grace’s son detained at border post – Chronicle

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Chronicle

Grace's son detained at border post
Chronicle
FORMER First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe's son Russell Goreraza was yesterday detained for hours at the Plumtree Border Post before driving into Botswana on transit to South Africa with three luxury vehicles. Sources said customs officials suspected Goreraza
Russel Goreraza Allowed To Drive Three Posh Cars Out Of Zimbabwe to South Africa After Grace Mugabe Submitted …PaZimbabwe

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.