‘Graduate Trainees Will Re-engineer the Nation’s Workforce’ – THISDAY Newspapers



THISDAY Newspapers 'Graduate Trainees Will Re-engineer the Nation's Workforce'

THISDAY Newspapers

Given the dearth of practical skills among young school graduates as a result of too much emphasis on theoretical and technical education in the university system, the Managing Director of Poise Graduate Finishing Academy (PGFA), Mr. Asher Adeniyi, has …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

