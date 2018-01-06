Former Zimbabwe ministers loyal to Mugabe charged with corruption – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Former Zimbabwe ministers loyal to Mugabe charged with corruption
Eyewitness News
Former foreign minister Walter Mzembi and ex-energy minister Samuel Undenge were charged on Friday with 'criminal abuse of office'. Zimbabwean flag. Picture: Supplied. Emmerson Mnangagwa · Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa · Former Zimbabwean finanace …
Zimbabwe Ex-Energy, Foreign Ministers Granted Bail by Magistrate
2 former ministers in Zimbabwe face corruption charges
Graft: Mugabe ministers appear in court, freed on bail
