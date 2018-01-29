Grammys Goes Political as Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump in Fire and Fury Grammys Skit [VIDEO]

Hillary Clinton joined celebrities John Legend, Cher, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg at the Grammys to mock Donald Trump in a parody sketch that saw them read excerpts from Michael Wolffs’s controversial book Fire And Fury.

The book, dismissed by Mr Trump as full of lies, depicts a chaotic White House, a President who was ill-prepared to win the office in 2016, and aides who scorned his abilities.

Mrs Clinton, the former Democratic presidential candidate who lost the 2016 election to Mr Trump, was the last of the famous faces to appear in the video, in which Grammys host James Corden pretended to be auditioning the celebrities as contenders for a spoken word award.

Mrs Clinton read an excerpt about Mr Trump’s eating habits.

“One reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s: nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made,” she reads.

Corden then praises her, saying: “The Grammy is in the bag.”

The President’s family and members of his administration immediately criticised the pre-recorded segment.

His son Donald Trump Jr tweeted: “Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office.”

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations who is known to post on social media about her love of pop music, tweeted that Clinton’s appearance “ruined the Grammys. Such a shame”.