 Graphic Pictures of a Shiite Member killed by Police during Protest | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 10, 2018

A group of Muslim Youths protested today in Abuja for  FreeZakzakyForTreatment. The protest is the demand for immediate and unconditional release of the leader of the Movement Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

Unfortunately, during the protest, it was gathered that the Police fired a shot that allegedly killed one of the member. Information also gathered confirmed that many of them were shot during the protest.

See photos below: 

sperintaabella
Guest
sperintaabella

why shotting them with the police,why not use operation python dance that will be good.

10/01/2018 5:05 pm
