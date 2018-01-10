Graphic Pictures of a Shiite Member killed by Police during Protest

A group of Muslim Youths protested today in Abuja for FreeZakzakyForTreatment. The protest is the demand for immediate and unconditional release of the leader of the Movement Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

Unfortunately, during the protest, it was gathered that the Police fired a shot that allegedly killed one of the member. Information also gathered confirmed that many of them were shot during the protest.

See photos below:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

