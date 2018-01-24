Grief Stricken Residents Find New Born Baby’s Head In Pot

On Monday people in Itire around the canal opposite Babalola bus stop found the disembodied head of a new-born baby which was by the canal. Many have claimed that the baby was a victim of ritual killing. PUNCH Metro Sources reported that the hairy head was contained inside a black pot with bloodstains around it. […]

The post Grief Stricken Residents Find New Born Baby’s Head In Pot appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

