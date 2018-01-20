 Griezmann To Join Barcelona After World Cup | Nigeria Today
Griezmann To Join Barcelona After World Cup

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Atletico Madrid star, Antoine Griezmann will complete a switch to Barcelona after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, according to reports in Spain. The Catalan giants have been trying to add more firepower to their squad since Neymar’s world-record switch to Paris Saint Germain in the summer. The club has already landed Ousmane Dembele from […]

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

