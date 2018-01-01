Groom fails to show up for his wedding, pretends to be sick because he didn’t pay for wedding venue

A groom identified as Phathisani Hlabangana, who claimed to be sick left his bride stranded, embarrassed and in tears at the wedding venue which he didn’t pay for. It was gathered that the groom who is an employee of Kalawa Jazmee production , failed to show up for him wedding but turned up for Kalawa Homecoming gig […]

The post Groom fails to show up for his wedding, pretends to be sick because he didn’t pay for wedding venue appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

