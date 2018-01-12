Group Put Smile on Faces of Soldiers

In order to inspire, motivate, encourage and support the military elements while alive to put their very best, the Ziploc Appeal Project, a children led initiative, pioneered by Volt Club formed by a group of good spirited students of Children International School, Lekki, Lagos, has been put in place.

Two years ago, it took off its reach out initiative with the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Borno State, where a battalion of soldiers in the battle fronts smiled back to their tents. The club members returned happier and strongly encouraged to do more. This later informed the 2017 Ziploc Appeal for 2000 soldiers in the battle fronts.

In the count down to the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2018, recently in Lagos, the Volt Club, supported by Penya Barca De Lagos Club, called on governmental authorities, groups – civil or military, religious bodies, institutions corporate bodies and individuals to do something positive in order to put a smile on the faces of living soldiers who in their own are staking their lives so that national unity, peace and progress is achieved. This, the group believed, will fuel the zeal of the military personnel to conquer more grounds and happily.

The group intention is to reach out to 2000 soldiers in the North-east, who are putting their lives at the highest risk to protect the citizenry. The children are strongly convinced that the Ziploc Bags Appeal project would provoke the good spirit of true brotherhood and peace, unity and generosity in the citizenry and inspire and encourage those who had been giving for the benefit of the society to do more.

Explaining the choice of the content of the Ziploc bag, former President Volt Club, Kofoworola Jolaoso said, “The content of the Ziploc bag are little daily life necessities that might not be commonly assessable where these soldiers are, chew gum that is breathe freshen can go a long way to help the soldier’s dental health and keep him or her alert when on duty. A prepaid recharge card can help them keep in constant touch with their love ones if they so desire.”

Angelo Sayanwo, President Volt Club, told the gathering that though currently the initiative focus is on the military personnel, particularly soldiers who are in the front of the war theatre of the North-east, he hopes that in the future they would be proud to extend their love to others like the Police. We should not wait until they have fallen as heroes before we put a smile on their faces especially those who are patriotic and selfless in their tour of duty.

A frontline actor and Volt Club ambassador, Paul Obazele, revealed that he will do everything under his human capacity to attract empathy of genuine public and private sectors for the novel initiative of these children with the heart of gold. He called on corporate institutions and individuals to support the project. He advised that there would be a giant effect if all the prominent schools in the country do something little to help others for the good of the larger society.

In his remarks, Alvaro Suarez, Business Development Manager, Blaugrana Group International, who stood in for Leslie Oghomienor, President, Penya Barca De Lagos Club, in excitement emphasised that, what informed the club support for the Ziploc Bags Appeal project is because Penya worldwide is more than just a fan club. “The Club’s primary aim is to encourage and in anyway legal and humanly possible support laudable charity projects. Hence, we are proud to be associated with the Volt Club put a smile on a soldier’s face initiative for it will go a long way in spurring them to do more and better,” he noted.

Addressing the gathering, Mark Mc. Luckie, head of the school, explained that the initiative evolved from the children interest to leave the world better than they met it by positively touching lives, using that of the soldiers in the North-east as a launching pad.

The children believe that this little effort of theirs will make a difference in the lives of those concerned and called on organisations and individuals to put a smile on a soldier’s face, not only during the festive season, but beyond, for the interest of their well-being, national peace, security and unity.

