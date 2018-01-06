Group raises alarm over alleged diversion of relief materials meant for IDPs

An NGO, Stop Genocide Action Group, has raised alarm over alleged diversion of relief materials meant for victims of Numan ethnic crisis in Adamawa. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the group’s spokesman, Prof. Sali Nana, who raised the alarm in a statement on Saturday, called on the government to carry out an […]

