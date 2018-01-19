GTBank raises USSD transaction limit to N500, 000
GTBank, one of Nigeria’s most innovative commercial banks has again raised the bar on USSD by setting transaction limits at N500, 000, said a source close to the matter. The new limit means that customers are able increase their transactions up to N500, 000 from N200, 000 it used to be. The bank is the…
The post GTBank raises USSD transaction limit to N500, 000 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!