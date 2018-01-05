 Guests choreograph Big Shaq’s ‘Man’s Not Hot’ at Nigerian wedding reception (watch) – Gistmaster (blog) | Nigeria Today
One of our favorite highlights from Dorcas Ekanem and Rotimi Ogunleye's wedding reception, last weekend was the wedding guests' dance off and choreography to Big Shaq's Man's Not Hot track! “Man's Not Hot” is a song by British comedian Michael Dapaah

