Guinness World Record For Highest Basketball Shot Just Broken In Lesotho [Video]

Contrary to popular belief, Snoop Dogg doesn’t hold the world record for highest basketball shot.

That honour belongs to Australian YouTubers ‘How Ridiculous’, who have managed to turn their talent into another Guinness World record.

Lesotho’s Maletsunyane Falls played host to their latest feat, the lads sinking a shot from the quite staggering height of 201,422 metres.

I want to take the piss out of them for having far too much time on their hands, because the shoot lasted six days, but I’m actually rather impressed.

Accents and questionable intro aside, well played:

The feat, which took place on January 22, is the fifth time they have broken the world record.

Sixth from atop the Eiffel Tower?

